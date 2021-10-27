Madhya Pradesh: Children complain against parents, case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered by two children against their parents at the Chandan Nagar police station on Tuesday, in which they accused the parents of harassing them mentally and physically.

The police station in-charge Dilip Puri said that a case was registered against Vaibhav Gupta (name changed) and Parul Gupta (name changed) for allegedly harassing their children. The complaint was registered by Ashish Gupta (8) (name changed) and Pallavi Gupta (21) (name changed) who were helped by their aunt Roshni Gupta in making the complaint.

Police have registered a case under section 342, 294, 323, 506 and 34 of IPC and Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015.

TI Puri said that the accused alleged that their parents used to lock them in their rooms and not let them watch television and also behaved rudely with them. Sometimes the parents have also slapped the kids for trivial reasons,” said TI Puri.

Police said that the parents used to restrict the children from doing things that caused them mental harassment.

TI Puri said that the accused had complained about the incident six months before and the case was under investigation after which the FIR was lodged on Tuesday. In the police investigation, they also found that the victims' aunt Roshni and victims' parents had a running dispute over a property. Roshni only helped the victim in lodging the FIR, said police.

Police officials said that they are still investigating the case.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 01:49 AM IST