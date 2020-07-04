Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath congratulate MP Board 10th students on twitter

The results for class 10 of MP Board was released on Saturday and again girls owned the throne. 62.84% students passed among which 65.97% girl students and 60.09% boy students passed.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the passing students and wished them good luck. His tweet said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have passed the MPBoard 10th exam! Along with the students, I congratulate their gurus and guardians; the gurus taught them and the parents always inspired them. The dreams you have dreamed, I am sure they will come true!"
Former CM Kamal Nath also wished good luck and great future to the successful students. Boosting the morale of the students who failed in the exams, he said that they should not be disheartened as many opportunities will come for them to shine bright, keep trying, success will be assured. In his tweet, he said, "Many congratulations to all the successful students in the MP Board's 10th result declared today. I wish everyone a bright future. Students who have not been successful, do not be disappointed. Many opportunities will come in life. Keep trying, success will be assured.
Newly elected in Shivraj's cabinet, Vishvas Sarang greeted Karnika Mishra at her residence at Semra Kala in Bhopal and fed sweets. Through his twitter handle, he congratulated the girl and wished for her better future. He also announced that he will take charge of her higher studies. Karnika Mishra has secured the first position in the merit list.
State home and health minister Narottam Mishra in his twitter handle wrote, "Congratulations to all the children. You are the future of our state and country. Those who have succeeded, likewise, work hard to brighten the name. Those who have not got success also need not be disappointed, life is not just Marx, if you work hard, you will definitely get success. #MPBoardResult2020."
Minister for Water Resource Department, Tulsi Silawat also lend his wishes to the successful students and said, "My congratulations to all the students and their parents who have succeeded in the Secondary Education Board Class X examination and best wishes for the future. Students whose results have come opposite do not get discouraged and try again with full energy, success will surely be found."
