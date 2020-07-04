Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath congratulate MP Board 10th students on twitter

The results for class 10 of MP Board was released on Saturday and again girls owned the throne. 62.84% students passed among which 65.97% girl students and 60.09% boy students passed.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the passing students and wished them good luck. His tweet said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have passed the MPBoard 10th exam! Along with the students, I congratulate their gurus and guardians; the gurus taught them and the parents always inspired them. The dreams you have dreamed, I am sure they will come true!"