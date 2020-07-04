Indore: City girl Kavita Lodhi shines in MPBSE class 10th results, tops in state merit with 100% score

Indore: Indore makes it to state merit as Kavita Lodhi shines with 300/300 perfect score in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th examinations. MPBSE results for class 10th were declared on Saturday.

Yet again, girls outshone boys with 70.18 passing percentage overall and made their mark stronger. Boys overall passing percentage stood at 62.30 percent. In general category, the passing percentage was much higher than average crossing 80 percent and boy’s passing percentage was 68.32.

Overall, the passing percentage of MPBSE is 62.3%, which is a percent higher than last year.

In 2019, the pass percentage of students in the Class 10 MP board exams was 61.32%. Even last year, girls had outshone boys with a pass percentage of 63.69%. In 2018, 66.54% students had cleared the exam while only 49.9% cleared in 2017.

There were only two toppers last year, who had scored 499/500. This year, there are 15 students with perfect score of 300/300 across the state.

Maximum students making the perfect score merit list are from Guna, Vidhisha and Raisen. Only 1 student (Kavita Lodhi) from Indore and 1 (Kanika Mishra) from Bhopal has made the perfect score merit list.

Merit best out of 3 instead of 5

Unlike every year, when merit list comes out from best of 5, this year, it was best of three to make the merit this year. Out of six, two subjects had general promotions. The two subjects were Hindi special/general and English special/general.

The four subjects that were accessed as shared by divisional officer Deven Sonwani are: Social Science, Science, Math and Sanskrit. Best of score of any three were considered for merit list this year.

State merit topper with perfect score from Indore says…

“I am the second daughter of four in my family. All my life my parents (homemaker Kaushalya Lodhi and industrial worker Chandan Lodhi) have always supported us. They have always supported our dreams and wishes unlike many who have an inclination towards having a son. With this support, I have been able to create a new record and example in my family. I worked hard and I was expecting the perfect score. I was a little scared and anxious of course, but I had a feeling that I will score well. I want to become a doctor. I will attempt NEET after 12th. I will be first one in the family to become a doctor as well. What worked for me is revision. Everyone studies and prepares, but we forget to revise. I use to study 3 to 4 hours every night and then revise in the morning," says state merit topper Kavita Lodhi.

Her school principal says, “We had been trying to make the state merit list since last two years. Last year, we missed by 1 mark. All the students in the school have been working hard. Kavita like some of the others who made district merit list have a better grasping and retention power. We feel privileged to be working with such hard working and obedient students. It is a moment of pride for the entire school including students, teachers and management," said Principal of Govt Model H S School, Mhow, Pradeep Tripathi

4 girls, 6 boys bag first position

In the district topper’s list, 4 girls and 6 boys secured first position with 295 marks out of 300 marks. Further, only 1 student Vishakha Chouhan from Govt ACM Girls Maharana Pratap Nagar, Indore 2 bagged second position in district by scoring 393 marks out of 400 marks. Her overall average helped her in securing the position.

Further, 15 students closely missed first position and stood at third position in Indore. These 15 students scored 294 marks out of 300 marks.

General promotion effect

This year, based on the positions and marking, the competition was stiff and closer than ever. The main reason behind such close marking is general promotion in language papers. Maximum variations are seen in language papers, as noted in previous year’s results.

On the other hand, despite general promotions in language papers, the percentage of passing students increased by only 1 percent.

Indore’s first ranking students with 295/300

· Geeta Yadav

· Shrashti Patidar

· Rohit Rajbhar

· Harsh Kumrawat

· Ayush Patankar

· Bhoomika Sharma

· Rachana Meena

· Jayant Lodhi

· Aditya Verma

· Mayank Sahu