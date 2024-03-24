Madhya Pradesh: Chemical-Laden Fruits, Vegetables Alarm Health Crisis In Petlawad |

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): The rampant use of chemicals in farming has escalated into a health crisis, with the indiscriminate sale of chemically treated fruits and vegetables flooding the market. Chemical farming practices, employed for years to enhance the appearance and size of produce, are now posing a significant threat to public health.

Dr SK Mahajan, a senior physician in Petlawad, highlighted the detrimental effects of these chemicals on the human body, citing a stark rise in diseases like cancer, allergies, heart ailments, and kidney issues among the populace. Such chemicals, including fertilisers and pesticides, not only harm human health but also disrupt the natural fertility balance of soil, affecting agricultural productivity.

The situation is exacerbated by the widespread use of toxic chemicals in daily-use items such as shampoos, creams, and junk food, leading to a surge in obesity, diabetes, and other health issues. To combat this alarming trend, there is a growing demand for organic farming. However, the pursuit of profit often leads businessmen to prioritise chemical-laden products, despite the associated risks.

In response, authorities are urging farmers to shift towards organic farming, emphasising its importance in safeguarding public health and the environment. Efforts by the horticulture and agriculture departments, along with community initiatives, are promoting organic farming practices in various areas.

Despite these efforts, citizens are urged to remain vigilant. Signs of chemical contamination in fruits and vegetables include a fresh and colourful appearance, delayed ripening, and the use of a wax layer for shine.

To mitigate these risks, washing produce thoroughly with lukewarm water and rock salt is recommended. In conclusion, the shift towards organic farming is imperative to protect the health of both consumers and the environment. The community's support and awareness are crucial in ensuring the success of this transition.