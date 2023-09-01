 Madhya Pradesh: Checking Points Set Up In Burhanpur For Assembly Polls
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): New vehicle checking points have been set up at multiple locations in Burhanpur in view of forthcoming assembly elections.

One notable addition to the election-related preparations is the establishment of new checking point at Jainabad Daryapur Phate, where two crucial roads converge.

SP Devendra Patidar, shared insights into the preparations, highlighting the rapid development at 12 inter-state locations and creation of six inter-district checkpoints. Jainabad Daryapur Phata serves as a pivotal hub for monitoring. Other critical areas such as Dedtalai, Pachauri, Sheikhpura, Bakdi and Asirgarh would also be closely monitored by the administration.

The police department is actively engaged in pre-emptive actions to ensure a secure election environment. Recent achievements include the apprehension of individuals involved in illegal arms smuggling and successful disposal of illegal liquor worth Rs 11 lakh, reinforcing the commitment to maintain law and order during the electoral process. As the assembly elections approach, Burhanpur stands ready with its comprehensive preparations.



