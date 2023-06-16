 Madhya Pradesh: CBN Team Seizes 457.900kg Poppy husk, 1.5kg Opium, 1 Held In Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Team of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch intercepted a truck near Mahadev Choudhary Rajasthani hotel on Neemuch - Chittorgarh highway and recovered 38 white plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 457.900 kgs and two plastic polythene packets of opium weighing 1.5 kgs on Friday. Team arrested truck driver under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

According to information, CBN officials were tipped-off about a truck with Rajasthan registration number carrying contrabands from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan.

Swinging into action, strict surveillance was maintained on the suspected route and after successful identification of vehicle the team intercepted the truck on Neemuch - Chittorgarh highway.

The truck was carrying containers and boxes of Tulsi fruit jelly cubes as cover cargo. During sustained questioning, the occupant revealed that poppy straw and opium was concealed in the truck.

During search, team found 38 white plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 457.90 kgs and two plastic polythene packets of opium weighing 1.50 kgs were recovered behind the cover cargo.

After completion of legal formalities, truck along with poppy straw and opium and cover cargo was seized and a person arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

