 Madhya Pradesh: CBN-Neemuch Disposes Huge Quantity Of Seized Drugs
Disposed of drugs include 22,690.730 kg poppy straw, 291.979 kg opium, 1.280 kg heroin, 0.350 kg MD powder, 112.400 kg Alprazolam, 28,65,790 different Psychotropic tablets, 2.265 kg opium pills & capsules.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: CBN-Neemuch Disposes Huge Quantity Of Seized Drugs | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of efforts to curb the drug menace, the office of the deputy narcotics commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics, Neemuch, disposed of approximately 230.99 quintals with 28.65 lakh tablets of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized in 26 cases made by CBN, MP unit and one case of CBN Delhi unit.

The seized drugs were disposed of by incineration at Ultratech Cement Plant, Vikram Nagar, Khor, Madhya Pradesh, and by depositing in Government Opium Alkaloid Works Neemuch, after conducting 52 A proceedings under NDPS Act, 1985.

Disposed-off drugs included 22,690.730 kilograms of poppy straw (or Doda Chura), 291.979 kilograms of opium, 1.280 kilograms of heroin, 0.350 kilograms of MD powder, 112.400 kilograms Alprazolam, 28,65,790 different Psychotropic tablets, 2.265 kilograms opium pills & capsules. During this year Central Bureau of Narcotics, Neemuch has destroyed 104.33 tons and 28.93 lakh tablets of narcotic drugs & psychotropic substances seized in 86 cases.

Destroyed drugs included 85,454.510 kilograms of poppy straw (or Doda Chura), 605.999 kilograms of opium, 6.480 kilograms of heroin, 375.500 kilograms of ganja, 17,753.460 kilograms Afeem kala dana, 0.350 kilograms MD powder, 112.400 kilograms Alprazolam, 28,93,479 different Psychotropic tablets, 213 bottles of Codeine syrup,24.950 kilograms opium plant stalk, 2.265 kilograms opium pills & capsules

