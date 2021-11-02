Madhya Pradesh: Catholic community to commemorate All Souls Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Catholics all over world including Indore’s Catholic community will observe the All-Souls Day on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The day is the commemoration of all the departed believers.

According to the custom this year also, on November 2, 2021 at 06:30 in the morning, all the churches of Indore will offer special Holy Mass. The mass will be offered for the departed souls of all the believers.

Keeping in mind all the protocols of Covid-19, Mass will not be organised with a large gathering at the cemeteries. Instead, only the graves will be blessed.

The blessings will be done at 09:00 am at Kanchan Bagh cemetery. At 10 am, the blessing ceremony of graves will be organised at Juni Indore cemetery.

The information was given by Father Babu Joseph and BA Alvares from Indore Christian Media Forum.

There will be holy mass and blessing ceremony at St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar on Tuesday. The blessings and mass will be organised at 6:30 am and 6 pm.

Special prayers will be offered for the deceased. Graves will be blessed at 10 am in the cemetery. Mass sacrifice will not take place in the cemetery this year due to Corona protocol.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:37 AM IST