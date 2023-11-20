Madhya Pradesh: Cases Registered In Post-election Clash In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The repercussions of assembly elections are continuing in many parts of the state with Dhar witnessing a heated altercation between supporters of an independent candidate and a Congress leader on Monday morning.

The dispute escalated to police station, resulting in an FIR against Deepak Damor, a supporter of independent candidate Rajiv Yadav, for assault and intimidation, based on a complaint by Congress leader Bunty Dod.

The entire incident stems from an audio recording that went viral on November 17, capturing a confrontational conversation between Dod and Damor. The recording, filled with arguments and abuses, sparked a debate and controversy between the two. Following a report by former councillor Bunty Dod, a case was filed against Damor.

According to Dod's account, the conflict unfolded at 9:30 am at SPDA grounds. Damor approached Dod, questioning the viral nature of a call recording and tensions escalated. Allegedly, Damor attempted to pull out a pistol, but Dod's colleagues intervened, preventing a dangerous situation. Damor reportedly threatened Dod, attributing electoral losses to him and issuing a chilling warning.

On the other hand, Deepak Damor lodged a complaint against Dod at AJAK and Kotwali police stations. Damor detailed instances of intimidation, claiming that Bunty had coerced him to work for Congress, threatening him verbally and over the phone. Damor further narrated a confrontation at Patta Chowpatty where Bunty allegedly made a cast-related comment about him.

Meanwhile, Dhar CSP Ravindra Vaskale confirmed that cases have been registered at Kotwali and Ajak police stations and investigations are underway to unravel the facts behind this troubling incident. The clash underscores the post-election tensions in Dhar, prompting authorities to investigate and address the matter seriously.