Madhya Pradesh: Cases of theft on rise in Dhar despite police claim

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Theft and burglary cases are on the rise in Dhar in the last few weeks. Not only the urban area, but many rural areas too have reported cases of thefts and burglariess.

Only a couple of days back, some unidentified chain snatchers targeted two women going to attend a wedding function and snatched their mangalsutra on a busy road in Bandi Chod area.

On Wednesday night, similar loot incident was reported in Dhamnod, when some unidentified miscreants stole 100 gunny bags from warehouse in Utavad village.

Eight days back, thieves targeted house of councillor Sushil Lohdia and in Sultanpur village accused targeted a temple. Miscreants in both the cases are still out of police reach.

Not only theft or robbery, but the local police is still clueless about whereabouts of Sukhram, the key accused in an attack on IAS officer in Kukshi. Congress MLA Umang Singhar, against whom a case was registered under various sections of the IPC on complaint of none other than his own wife.

When contacted Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said that police team were engaged and all the accused would be caught soon.

On another hand, CSP Devendra Dhurve who is the investigating officer in Singhar’s case said that police were investigating the matter and conducting raids at many places including Indore and Delhi.