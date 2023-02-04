Madhya Pradesh: Case under Section 420 registered against coloniser in Mhow

Photo: Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered by the administration against the coloniser for illegally developing a colony in village Sutarkhedi.

Action has been started against illegal colonies in Tehsil by Sub-Divisional Officer Akshat Jain, during the investigation, it was found that the colony land Khasra No. 130/1/2/4 total rakba 0.202 hectare has been developed by land owner Sardar Jhala. He has so far sold plots to 13 people.

During the investigation, it was found that Sardar Jhala did not have a coloniser license, TNCP approved colony layout, and colony development permission. But he has sold plots only on the basis of diversion by misleading the customers.

A complete ban was imposed by the local administration on the construction work and sale of plots in the colony and against the colonizer. FIR has been registered under Section 61-D of the Panchayat Raj and Village Swaraj Act and Section 420 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at Police Station Badgonda.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)