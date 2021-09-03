Madhya Pradesh: Case of circulating inflammatory messages, one accused sent to police remand, three sent to jail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The local court on Thursday sent Altamash Khan, accused of spreading inflammatory messages over social media, to police remand till September 5.

The other three accused were sent to jail. Police said that a case under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

Police said Altamash Khan, Mohammad Imran Ansari, Javed Khan and Syed Irfan Ali were booked on charges of spreading inflammatory messages on social media and hatching a conspiracy to trigger riots in the city and were arrested on Saturday. Their links with Pakistan too has been established, police added.

The home minister had said that objectionable materials, including videos and audios, were found in Khan’s phone. He had planned to release it gradually to create unrest among communities and to trigger riots in the state as well as in the city.

Khajrana TI Verma said all the accused have connections with Pakistan and we are trying to fund their contacts there and their planning. They have confessed during questioning that they were spreading the inflammatory messages to incite riots in the city and state.

"They wanted to take revenge for the Banganga incident, in which a bangle seller from UP was beaten up by a group of people."

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 01:12 AM IST