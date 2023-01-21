Madhya Pradesh: Career fair concludes in Government Maharani Chimnabai School in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Maharani Chimnabai Government School hosted a mega career fair for its students. BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal guided students who are thinking of making their career in politics. He said that politics is a medium of social service. It is easy to enter politics but it is difficult to stay because the challenges keep changing.

Similarly, advocate Shreya Choubey gave guidance related to the profession of advocacy. ITI's training and placement in-charge Atul Sharma and Ritesh Kujur solved the queries of students by providing detailed information about various courses like turner, fitter, electrician and others.

Regional manager of Gramin Bank, Gopal Jhanwar apprised the students about the work of the bank and the process of selection. Career cell in-charge Amrita Chaudhary conducted the event. Career counsellor Dr Vinita Sharma proposed a vote of thanks. Dil Pathan, Narendra Sharma, GS Thakur and others were also present.

