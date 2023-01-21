e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to start in Dewas on February 5

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to start in Dewas on February 5

Notably, this Yatra will take place from February 5 to 25. The main objective of this rally is to spread awareness about the various government schemes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting for the preparation of Vikas Yatra was convened by Dewas Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan on Saturday.

Notably, this Yatra will take place from February 5 to 25. The main objective of this rally is to spread awareness about the various government schemes.

Along with this, the best cleanliness warrior of the city will be honoured in the programme. The commissioner said that a chariot of development will travel in different wards during the Vikas Yatra. It will contain information about the various welfare schemes of the government.

During the yatra, bhoomi pujan of development works will also take place in several wards. In the meeting, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, Saurabh Tripathi, revenue officer Praveen Pathak, horticulture department in-charge Dinesh Chauhan and health officer Jitendra Sisodia were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Transport officer checks if Divyang given 50% rebate in bus fare in Dewas
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Army arms & equipment display starts at Garrison Ground in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Army arms & equipment display starts at Garrison Ground in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Annual Sports Day organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Annual Sports Day organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT in Mhow

News Diary Dewas: Central India Academy wins big in rope skipping competition

News Diary Dewas: Central India Academy wins big in rope skipping competition

Madhya Pradesh: Career fair concludes in Government Maharani Chimnabai School in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Career fair concludes in Government Maharani Chimnabai School in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to start in Dewas on February 5

Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to start in Dewas on February 5