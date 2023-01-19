Madhya Pradesh: Transport officer checks if Divyang given 50% rebate in bus fare in Dewas

Representative Image | Twitter

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by district transport officer Jaya Vasava carried out an inspection to ensure that Divyang bus passengers were given a 50 % rebate in the bus fare. Government had announced a 50 per cent discount to Divyang bus passengers. During checking, all the bus operators were directed to give exemptions to all the disabled people carrying Unique ID for persons with Disabilities (UDID) certification.

They were also told that punitive action will be taken if any complaint of violation of the order was received. Passengers with disabilities who do not have exemption certificates from the competent authority will not be able to avail of the benefits. Divyangjan who has a UDID certificate can get a 50 percent discount in the fare amount on showing that certificate to the bus operator.

