Madhya Pradesh: Sadhikar Samiti approves Rs 70 crore tender for infra projects in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To give a new identity to city in terms of infra-development, Sadhikar Samiti has approved a tender of Rs 70 crores under the Redensification Policy 2022 of the government. According to information, district collector Rishav Gupta has presented a detailed project report (DPR) of Dewas in a virtual meeting with Sadhikar Samiti .

In the report, it was proposed to construct governmental quarters on the land of health department, in front of the collector's premises along with the construction of the building on the land of the district home guard, the office of the district commandant under the policy. In which 1.22-hectare land will be given to the employees/soldiers.

Similarly, as per project report, OPD building, pathology, office of the chief medical and health officer, district program manager office, district malaria office, tuberculosis centre and other construction are proposed under the policy on the land of health department, located in front of the collector's office. Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan, district health officer MK Sharma, home commandant officer Madhu Tiwari and others were also present in the meeting.

