Madhya Pradesh: Dewas shivers at 7 degrees Celsius, farmers fear crop damage

Representative Image |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions in Dewas have witnessed intensified cold conditions for three consecutive days from January 15-17, and this is expected to continue for a few more days as well.

The city shivered at 7 degrees Celsius during the night which is the lowest night temperature while the day temp was at 24.2 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is a result of winds coming from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which have witnessed fresh snowfall recently.

The cold wave has been accompanied by strong winds, and there has been some damage to the winter crop which has worried the farmers a lot. The unwelcome weather activity in the form of strong winds causes hardship to farmers during the irrigation of crops.

The standing crop of wheat is ready to be cut but ground frost could badly damage the crop, say farmers reeling under the cold.

