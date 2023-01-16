Madhya Pradesh: Domestic helpers enjoy Anand Utsav in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Anand Utsav was organised by Anand Sansthan at Shri Hari Garden Gomti Nagar in Dewas. More than 50 domestic workers in the age group of 35 to 60 years participated and enjoyed the arrangements. Several competitions, including musical chairs, tug of war and one-leg-race, were conducted for entertainment. Rajya Anand Sansthan coordinator Dr Sameera Naeem said that through these activities, helpers got a chance to take a break from their day-to-day life.

Similarly, Anand Utsav was also organized in Shivaji Nagar slum. Various games were also organized in this event for women and children of this slum. Judge Mahjabeen Khan and district legal aid officer Robin Dayal were present as the chief guests. Bollywood and cultural songs were sung in masses to boost the spirit of the event. The said event was conducted and coordinated by district team members including Dr Mamta Shakya, Deepak Shukla, Dr Gajendra Sharma, Kripali Rana and Dr Vijay Verma under the guidance of Anand department coordinator Dr Sameera Naeem.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Torch relay of Khelo India games reaches Dewas

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)