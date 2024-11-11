 Madhya Pradesh: Cannabis Worth ₹ 12.65 Lakh Seized, 2 Held
Madhya Pradesh: Cannabis Worth ₹ 12.65 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

In two separate operations, police seized cannabis worth Rs 12.65 lakh from fields in Sardarpur and Sendhwa. Two accused have been arrested in this connection and the total quantity of seized contraband is around 263 kg

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Rajod police seize ganja plants worth Rs 10L, one arrested | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajod police seized ganja plants valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh from a field in Sardarpur tehsil. One individual has been arrested in this connection.

According to reports, police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid on Saturday. They discovered 160 green ganja plants, weighing a total of 210 kg, hidden among maize and ginger crops in the field owned by Chhagan, in Gondikheda Thakur village.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against Chhagan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are underway.

Varla police raid cotton field, seize 67 ganja plants; one held

Varla police raid cotton field, seize 67 ganja plants; one held | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Varla police, on Saturday, raided a cotton field, seizing 67 ganja plants weighing 53 kg and arrested the accused for illegally growing ganja in Deoli Bad Falya village. Varla station in-charge Saurabh Batham said that they received an intelligence of illicit cultivation of ganja in a field.

Taking immediate action, police raided the field of accused Kirta Kirade (48) and confiscated 67 ganja plants worth Rs 2.65 lakh from his possession. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

