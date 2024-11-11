Madhya Pradesh: Cannabis Worth ₹ 12.65 Lakh Seized, 2 Held

Rajod police seize ganja plants worth Rs 10L, one arrested | FP Photo

Rajod police seize ganja plants worth Rs 10L, one arrested

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajod police seized ganja plants valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh from a field in Sardarpur tehsil. One individual has been arrested in this connection.

According to reports, police acted on a tip-off and conducted a raid on Saturday. They discovered 160 green ganja plants, weighing a total of 210 kg, hidden among maize and ginger crops in the field owned by Chhagan, in Gondikheda Thakur village.

Following the seizure, a case has been registered against Chhagan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are underway.

Varla police raid cotton field, seize 67 ganja plants; one held

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Varla police, on Saturday, raided a cotton field, seizing 67 ganja plants weighing 53 kg and arrested the accused for illegally growing ganja in Deoli Bad Falya village. Varla station in-charge Saurabh Batham said that they received an intelligence of illicit cultivation of ganja in a field.

Taking immediate action, police raided the field of accused Kirta Kirade (48) and confiscated 67 ganja plants worth Rs 2.65 lakh from his possession. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.