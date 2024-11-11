Madhya Pradesh: Man Accused Of Raping 10-Year-Old In Guna Jungle Held In Police Encounter; Was Shot In Leg

Man Accused Of Raping 10-Year-Old In Guna Jungle Held In Police Encounter; Was Shot In Leg | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and leaving her bleeding and stranded in a jungle, was held in a police encounter on Sunday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. He was shot in his leg while trying to escape from the police and is being treated at hospital at present.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Mukesh Jatav, a resident of Bamori. He sexually assaulted the minor on November 6 in a jungle area in Myna region, who was found stranded and bleeding at the night of the incident. The girl was selling corn with her mother when Jatav, who had purchased corn from them earlier, asked the mother to send the child with him to return some money.

Read Also 10-Year-Old Girl Raped On Pretext Of Getting Remaining Money From Shopkeeper In Guna

Also opened fire at police

In the pretext of returning her Rs.100, he took the girl in a jungle and raped her. Jatav has a history of criminal cases. Charges under his name include bike theft, attempted rape, and rape, with eight rape cases registered against him at various police stations. He was also wanted in connection with an attempted rape case in the Sirsi area on November 2.

A team of police had been searching for the absconding Jatav. His location was traced to the jungle area on Sunday. When police found and chased him, Jatav opened fire, and police retaliated during which a bullet pierced his leg.

The injured accused has been admitted to the district hospital's prisoner ward for treatment. The minor victim is currently undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal and is out of danger.