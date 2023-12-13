Madhya Pradesh: Cancer Awareness Workshop For Women Held In Ratlam | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam Obstetrics and Gynecology Society (ROGS) organised a cancer awareness workshop for women and held a cancer check-up camp at the Government Medical College premises here on Tuesday.

Expert members of the ROGS gave detailed information in the workshop about cancer-related issues, and later, a check-up camp was also held, in which about 200 women benefited. As per information, in the workshop, Dr Smita Sharma gave detailed guidance towards raising awareness about breast cancer.

Dr Rekha Gupta highlighted various points about cervical cancer and pap smears. President of the ROGS, Dr Sunita Wadhwani, gave information about cervical cancer and the HPV vaccination for cervical cancer.

Dr Purnima Subhedar and Dr Asha Saraf interacted with the women patients present in the camp and gave guidance. Special guests of the workshop were Padmashri Dr Leela Joshi and Khaka.

In the camp Dr Doly Mehra, Dr Manisha Maheshwari, Dr Neha Saraf, Dr Shikha Khandelwal, Dr Sarita Khandelwal, Dr Sonu Batham, Dr Pratibha Dixit, Dr Parul Trichal, Dr Shalini Gupta, Dr Deepansha, Dr Rupali and Government Medical College resident doctors team rendered their services.