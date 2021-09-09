Madhya Pradesh: Campaign for prevention of malaria, dengue in full swing in Nagda

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Campaign for prevention of malaria and dengue is underway in Nagda.

Health Department staff is conducting door-to-door malaria testing since August 16. An awareness campaign is also underway.

Block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki, said that on Wednesday, malaria mosquito larvae were examined and malaria testing was done across the city by team of Health Department.

Dr Solanki informed that a rapid malaria survey is underway in E-Block Tapri.

Pamphlets were also distributed among the residents of the area to prevent these diseases. The campaign has already covered Azadpura, Village Unchaheda, Ashok Colony, Government Colony, F-Block Quarter, Padalya Road, Shivaji Path, UCO Bank Staff Colony, Birlagram, Jabkar Colony.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:21 PM IST