Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of ‘Witchcraft’

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of practicing ‘black magic’ in Betul district, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Athner area of Betul district on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case and also arrested the accused.

According to information, Shyamlal, 70, was sleeping at home when a person, who lives in his neighbour, barged into the house and attacked him with lathi.

The accused identified as Jhitu, dragged the elderly man on road. On getting information, Shyamlal’s son Devman, who lives in another locality, rushed to the spot and took injured Shyamlal to a nearby hospital. Shyamlal died during treatment on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the accused was suspecting the elderly man of practicing black magic against his family members.

“Accused’s niece, who was ill, died two days ago. He suspected that his niece died because of black magic. Therefore, he attacked the elderly man,” a police officer said.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:25 PM IST