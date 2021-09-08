Madhya Pradesh: Suspecting infidelity, woman pushes mother and two children into well, children die in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly threw two children and their mother into a well in Betul district late Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. While the mother survived, both children drowned.

The accused woman was suspecting an illicit relationship between her husband and the mother of two.

The incident took place at Kahne village under Chicholi police station of the district.

According to information, the victim identified as Sangita, 25, along with her son Anshu, 4 and daughter Ananya, 2, was heading towards her home from a market.

She was waylaid by another woman identified as Pinky, 25, who lives in the same village.

The victim in her statement to police claimed that Pinky started abusing and accused of having an illicit relationship with her husband. Pinky later pushed Sangita into a well. As Sangita was carrying her daughter in lap, the mother and daughter duo fell into the well. Pinky later also threw Sangita’s son into the well.

“I managed to hold onto a brick well's wall. She (Pinkey) also pelted stones so that I would leave the brick and fall into the water. When I shouted for help, some villagers came and saved me,” as Sangita told police in her statement.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Betul Simala Prasad said that rescue operation was on throughout the night. “The bodies of the children were fished out on Wednesday morning. The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was suspecting her husband of having illicit relationship with the victim woman,” Simala Prasad said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 02:55 PM IST