Madhya Pradesh: Camp set up to complete e-KYC for Ladli Behana scheme in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A camp was set up at Shahid Chowk, Garoth town of Mandsaur district for completing the e-KYC process ahead of registration of the much-hyped Ladli Behana scheme. Similar camps will be set up across various wards of the town.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Ladli Behna Scheme is a government initiative aimed at providing financial support to women (aged between 23 to 60 years) of the state where they will receive a monthly instalment of 1000 rupees as allowance.

The candidate must have e-KYC (know your customer) protocol ie the Aadhaar card should be linked to a bank account, mobile number and Samagra ID. For this purpose, the camp was set up. During which, city council president Rajesh Sethia, MP representative Harish Joshi, city council employees Suresh Yadav and Jogendra Punjabi besides Anganwadi workers, BJP workers were present.