Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan, inauguration of development works worth Rs 2 crore performed in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): During ongoing Vikas Yatra of BJP, MLA Devilal Dhakad performed Bhoomi Pujan(foundation laying ceremony) and inauguration of developmental works worth Rs 2 crore at Garoth town of Mandsaur district.

On Tuesday, the Vikas Yatra concluded at old bus stand (Sabzi Mandi) where chief guest MLA Dhakad kicked off the event by addressing a public gathering and live streaming of the CM's address.

BJP district president Nanalal Atoliya, municipal head Rajesh Sethiya, mandal president Umrao Singh Chauhan, vice-president Mahesh Malviya, district panchayat vice-president Manu Priya Vineet Yadav and Janpad president representative Ranjit Singh Chauhan were present.

MLA informed citizens about schemes and development work of the government and highlighted successes of the government in the state. District president Atoliya said that state government was committed to development, public welfare and empowerment of dalits, women and all categories of masses. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas meant that the government was committed for everyone’s development.

SDM Ravindra Parmar, Tehsildar Narayan Nanded, SHO Kamlesh Singar, block education officer Bhagwan Singh Chauhan and municipal employees also attended the Yatra.

