Madhya Pradesh: Patients face hardship as government hospital doctors go on strike in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Patients faced hardship across the village due to a three-hour-long strike by doctors of Garoth Government Hospital following the administration's failure to fulfil their demands. The strike has seriously impacted various healthcare services in the village.

In the meantime, two-three cases of vasectomy were handled by the chief health officer (CHO) of the hospital. A few patients were shifted to private hospitals in a situation of emergency. Doctors have demanded to include a uniform policy for recruitment, promotion, regularisation and pay revision, a revival of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the appointment of working doctors in administrative posts instead of bureaucrats.

Notably, medical services across all state government-run hospitals and healthcare centres of Madhya Pradesh were disrupted as doctors went on an indefinite strike on Friday. The protest began at Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College and was joined by over 10,000 doctors across the state.

