Madhya Pradesh: Camp For ASHA Workers Held In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the directives of the AYUSH department, Bhopal and under the guidance of collector Priyank Mishra, a day-long training camp was organised for ASHA workers working under Health and Wellness Centre Morgaon, Dhamanda, Minga of Dhar district.

District AYUSH officer Ramesh Chandra Muvel said that the facilities available at the centre run by the AYUSH department include yoga classes, free testing of diabetes and blood pressure along with their free of cost treatment.

During the training, information about Panchakarma therapy for rheumatic diseases was disseminated to ASHA workers. Apart from this, Panchakarma therapy was also performed on the patients in the district hospital. Workers were also imparted with the knowledge of medicinal plants.

While giving information about Ayurveda and the activities of the department Dr Movel said that Asha workers have a direct connection with village people, and they can motivate the public to use facilities available at AYUSH dispensary and health centre.

The training was given by Dr Meenal Gupta, Dr Laghima Solanki and Dr Malviya. During the training, ASHA workers were given information about diet of a pregnant woman and yoga exercises during pregnancy. The training was conducted by district nodal officer Dr Mahendra Singh Makode.