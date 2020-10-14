Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Tulsi Silawat files nomination as Covid-19 norms go for toss

Indore: Covid-19 guidelines went for a toss during nomination filing rally of Tulsi Silawat, a BJP candidate from Sanwer assembly constituency.

While more than 60 leaders climbed onto a stage with a capacity of 20, a large number of workers gathered in support of Silawat in the narrow streets of Sanwer.

Though the guidelines are silent no restrictions on number of people gathering at one place, an open mockery of social distancing was made by the BJP workers and organizers of the rally.

Shockingly, most of the workers were not even wearing masks which are mandatory as per directives of district collector Manish Singh. Forget workers, some leaders who found place on the stage were also not wearing mask.

Kailash dubs Nath-Diggy as Chunnu-Munnu

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya dubbed former chief minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh as Chunnu and Munnu respectively.

Vijayvargiya also stated that Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his supporters as boarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s super fast development train, Chunnu and Munnu’s “shop at Vallabhawan got closed.”

BJP alleges that Nath government had made Vallabhawan a shop of corruption where touts will roam all day.