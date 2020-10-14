Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Tulsi Silawat files nomination as Covid-19 norms go for toss

Indore: Covid-19 guidelines went for a toss during nomination filing rally of Tulsi Silawat, a BJP candidate from Sanwer assembly constituency.
While more than 60 leaders climbed onto a stage with a capacity of 20, a large number of workers gathered in support of Silawat in the narrow streets of Sanwer.
Though the guidelines are silent no restrictions on number of people gathering at one place, an open mockery of social distancing was made by the BJP workers and organizers of the rally.
Shockingly, most of the workers were not even wearing masks which are mandatory as per directives of district collector Manish Singh. Forget workers, some leaders who found place on the stage were also not wearing mask.
Kailash dubs Nath-Diggy as Chunnu-Munnu
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya dubbed former chief minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh as Chunnu and Munnu respectively.
Vijayvargiya also stated that Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his supporters as boarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s super fast development train, Chunnu and Munnu’s “shop at Vallabhawan got closed.”
BJP alleges that Nath government had made Vallabhawan a shop of corruption where touts will roam all day.
Vijayvargiya also addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Pappu.
Reminding Congress about poll promise of loan waiver, Vijayvargiya said that Pappu had said that he would change chief minister of MP if the poll promise was not met within 8 days. “When Congress gained power in the state, Gandhi ate his words. Now tell me who is the traitor?,” Vijayvargiya asked and himself replied in the same vein that Congress leaders are traitors.
Vijayvargiya stated that he had to attend political programmes in Scindia’s bastions but Ramesh Mendola insisted that he had to make it for nomination rally of Silawat.
Silawat peddles to file nomination
In the morning, Silawat first went to Ganesh Temple built in memory of his parents and paid his obeisance. After that, he went to Hanuman Temple located in front of city zoo. Thereafter, he went to Sanwer where he first attend gathering and then reached the SDM office riding a bicycle to file his nomination papers. However, he had filed his nomination in the morning and the second nomination was merely a formality. Election in-charge MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Malini Gaur, Madhu Verma, Dr Rajesh Sonkar, Gaurav Ranadive, and many other senior leaders were present at the rally.
Sonkar saves Silawat from falling off bicycle
Former MLA from Sanver Rajesh Sonkar extended a helping land to Silawat as he was about to fall off bicycle amidst heavy pushing and shoving from workers during a rally. Silawat said thank you to Sonkar even as party leaders quipped, Congress leader Premchand Guddu – allegedly dreaming of a sabotage by Sonkar -- should be showed a video clip of the incident.
