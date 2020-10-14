Rejection of COVID-19 samples becomes cause for concern in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Rejection of coronavirus samples has become a major concern for Madhya Pradesh and the state health department. While samples are collected for suspected patients, if this sample is rejected, the individual will continue to mix with people for at least a week, until the next sample can be collected and tested. These suspected cases are also more likely to spread the virus.

At state level, 234 samples were rejected on Tuesday. On October 12, there were 243 rejected samples and on October 11 240 samples were rejected.

In Bhopal, 20 samples were rejected on October 12. Out of these, AIIMS rejected 17 samples.

So far, there are 1810 samples that have been rejected. Out of 1097 samples have been rejected by AIIMS (Bhopal). Samples are rejected due to lacuna in the work of the person processing it and flaws during collection and sampling and transportation. This in turn leads to faulty RNA extraction.

Medical Superintenent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, "Rejection of coronavirus samples is not a good thing as such cases are treated as suspects who then keep on moving in society till their next sample is collected and tested. We have to focus on these basic things. As per ICMR guidelines, in case of rejection of coronavirus samples, there must be recollections of samples."