Indore: Nursing students stage protest at DAVV over poor results

Indore: BSc (nursing) third-year students staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) over alleged poor evaluation of answer sheets.

The students pressed for sampling of answer books but their demand could not be met as DAVV had just released the results prepared by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in Jabalpur.

MPMSU had conducted BSc (nursing) third-year exam in January-February. After nine months, marks were sent to DAVV which declared the results on Tuesday morning.

From 750 students who took exams from Indore, more than 350 failed or got ATKT. Annoyed by the poor results, students led by ABVP leaders staged a demonstration alleging poor evaluation of answer books. They demanded sample review of the answer books. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari informed the students that DAVV does not have their answer books for conducting sample review. He stated that they had to make the demand of sample review to MPMSU.

Aggrieved students met vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and sought her help into the matter.

She stated that the university just had subject wise marks of students. She stated that DAVV could just do retotaling. Students took the offer after which link for applying to retotaling was opened.