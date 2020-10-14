Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Now, Congress starts ‘Main Bhi Maryada Purushottam’ campaign

Indore: To counter the BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Shivraj’ and Sadhu vs Shaitan campaigns, Congress has started ‘Main Bhi Maryada Purushottam’ campaign in all 28 poll-bound constituencies including Sanwer.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s Secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav said, “BJP has started a campaign Main Bhi Shivraj and Sadhu vs Shaitan and to counter that we have launched Main Bhi Maryada Purushottam referring to former chief minister Kamal Nath.”

He said that in BJPs campaign, Sadhu is the one who had toppled the government and captured it by unfair means just like Raavan kidnapped Goddess Sita by disguise in Ramayan.

“It is the fight between fake Sadhu i.e. Shivraj Singh Chouhan who ‘killed’ democracy by buying MLAs and toppled a stable government, and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who maintained the dignity and decorum to fair politics,” Yadav said.

He also alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during Tulsi Silawat’s election campaign.

Premchand ‘Guddu’ to file nomination today

Congress candidate Premchand Guddu will file nomination for bypolls on Thursday. He will hold a public meeting in Sanwer before filing nomination in which former ministers Jitu Patwri, Sajjan Singh Verma, State in-charge Sanjay Kapoor and others will participate.