Ahead of MP Bypolls, BJP launches 28 video chariots, Congress takes jibe over missing pictures of Jyotiraditya Scindia

BHOPAL: The BJP flagged off video chariots to all the 28 assembly constituencies going to bypolls on Tuesday. Speaking before flagging them off, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said party has decided to use video chariots to tell people about achievements of its government.

State BJP president VD Sharma said besides achievements of Centre and state, the video chariots will apprise people of misrule that marked 15-months of Nath government. The video chariots carry pictures of Chouhan and Sharma but not of Jyotiraditya Scindia, which has given Congress party an opportunity to attack BJP.

Congress’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said Scindia brought 25 MLAs to BJP but the latter ignored him. He said BJP has realised that Scindia would damage its poll prospects. Congress leader KK Mishra also commented on Scindia’s missing pictures. “Where is Scindia’s prestige and honour now?” he asked.

Scindia is BJP’s part: Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Scindia is very much a part of BJP. “He is a respected leader of party and holds a key place in party’s poll strategy,” he added.