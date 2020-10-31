Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Din of electioneering to end today at 6 pm

Electioneering for Sanwer Assembly by-election, which has now reached a feverish pitch will end on Sunday at 6 pm. However, the candidates can do personal canvassing and meet thevoters.

As per the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) the campaigning of the Sanwer Assembly by-election will end 48 hours prior of the end of the voting i.e. on Sunday at 6 pm. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic voting time on November 3 has been extended for an hour to 6 pm.

Polling parties will depart on Monday



On Monday the polling parties will start departing from the Nehru Stadium. Arrangements have made for the smooth distribution of the election material including EVM, VVPAT, etc. to



the polling parties. The mock run of the distribution of the election material is also ready done two days ago at Nehru Stadium.

Restriction on stay of outsiders in Sanwer



In order to maintain law and order and fairness during the election, Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh has issued restrictive orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which will remain in force from 72 hours before the elections - from 6 pm on October 31 to 12 midnight of November 3.

During this period, any person who is not a resident of Sanwer Assembly constituency will not be allowed to stay in Sanwer Assembly constituency. Action will be taken if such a person is found in Sanwer. All bhandaras (community feast), gatherings etc have also been banned.

Liquor shops to remain closed





All foreign and country liquor shops situated within a radius of 3km of the Sanwer Assembly constituency will remain closed from 6 pm on November 1 till the end of polling on November 3. During this period liquor purchase, sale, consumption, transportation if liquor within the area will be completely banned.



Ban on Exit Poll

Under Section 126-'A 'of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951, no person shall conduct an exit poll and publish results from the commencement of voting on November 3.