MP Bypolls: BJP pulls out suspicious leaders of some assembly constituencies

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party has pulled out a few leaders of the election-bound constituencies on the basis of the party candidates’ feedback.

All the 25 former Congress legislators who have switched over to the BJP are contesting by-elections from the ruling party.

A few of candidates complained to the party organization that those leaders might sabotage the party’s chances on the polling day. In the last leg of campaigning, the candidates expressed suspicion over the activities of those leaders.

On getting feedback from the candidates, the BJP organisation has pulled out those suspicious leaders from certain constituencies.

Party’s MLA from Sagar, Shailendra Jain and a local leader Yogesh Jain, have been sent to Ashoknagar for campaigning.

Similarly, some leaders have been shifted from Sanchi assembly constituency to other places.

BJP candidate Prabhuram Choudhary informed the party organisation about those leaders. These leaders are close to Gourishanker Shejwar.

Former MLA Girraj Singh Skiarwar and Satyapal Singh Sikarwar have already been told to go to Anuppur and Mandhata, respectively. The decision was taken on the basis of feedback from party candidates Aidal Singh Kansana from Sumawali and Subedar Singh Rajoudha from Joura.

Both Girraj Singh Sikarwar and Satyapal Singh Sikarwar are close relatives of Congress candidate from Gwalior, Satish Sikarwar.

A few party workers have also been pulled out of Hatpiplya. A large number of BJP workers in Gwalior have been asked to go to other constituencies.

The BJP fears the angry leaders and their supporters may sabotage the party’s chances on the polling day. The BJP has planned to stop that.