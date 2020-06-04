Madhya Pradesh Bypoll: BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat attacks Congress rebel MLA Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon in bypoll bound Badnawar

Badnawar: Amid ongoing pandemic, problem for BJP and former Congress rebel MLA Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon in Badnawar could increase manifold ahead by-poll as BJP former MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat open front against Dattigaon.

Launching a sharp attack, Shekhawat who looked in no mood to let Dattigaon go unpunished told him him to stop fooling innocent Badnawar people. It is to remember that Dattigaon who contested on Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections defeated BJP candidate Shekhawat by a whopping margin of more than 41 thousand votes.

However, recently Dattigaon joined BJP along with 21 other MLAs in the state and that leads to the downfall of Kamal Nath government in the state.

Addressing media persons here in Badnawar expressing his resentment said we people here know why Dattigaon shifted his loyalty to BJP. On questioning whether he and his supporters accept him and bring all party workers together, Shekhawat said that both BJP and Congress had different principals and ideology and he is strictly following his own party ideology. He won’t bother who is joining his party and who is leaving his party, he always remains loyal to his party.

On whether Dattigaon contacted him after joining BJP, Shekhawat said that he hardly bother who is contacting him. It’s all depends on other people.

Replying media query on is it possible that Dattigaon would get a ministerial berth and you won’t get party ticket during the forthcoming by-polls, Shekhawat said that he never had greed for ministry, but he is always working for his party.

Marketing society former chairman Narayan Singh Devara and others also present in the conference.