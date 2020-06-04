Madhya Pradesh: Cyclone Nisarg to impact Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Hoshangabad divisions and 16 other districts

BHOPAL: Cyclone Nisarg will impact Indore, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Jabalpur divisions where rain accompanied by gusty winds may occur. Bhopal division will receive light rain or weather may be cloudy. By Friday, it will move out of state. On Wednesday, many areas received rain with speedy wind.

Nisarg cyclone hit Mumbai on Wednesday and moved towards Gujarat. This will impact nearly 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Malwa-Nimar region.

Alert has been issued for Raisen, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khargone, Harda, Alirajpur, Dhar, Mandla. Alert has also been issued for Chhindwra, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, Mandla and Umaria districts for rain and gusty wind.

According to meteorological department, Bhopal, Sagar, Vidisha, Sehore, Dewas, Betul, Shajapur, Damoh, Shahdol, Annupur, Katni are likely to receive light rain.

Department senior official GD Mishra said the cyclone will have impact on Thursday. By Friday, it will ease out and move out of Madhya Pradesh. “Four divisions like Indore, Ujjain, Hoshangabad and Jabalpur will experience its impact. Most districts of these divisions will get rain with gusty wind. Bhopal will have light rain or cloudy weather with wind,” he added.