Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall, uproots trees, blows away roofs in Alibaug, Raigad

Mumbai: As Cyclone Nisarga made landfall barely 40 km away from Alibaug on the Maharashtra coastline, powered by winds speeds over 110 km per hour and heavy rainfall on Wednesday, it felled many trees and electricity poles in and around the region. Residents of Alibaug, Raigad and other areas said that winds blew away the roofs of their houses and downed mobile networks.

Residents of areas like Rewas, Revdanda and Nagaon in Alibaug said they watched in horror as the wind skimmed off the roofs of their houses. "Many trees in my property in Nagaon and Rewas fell, including jackfruit trees. The roofs of at least six houses in my locality were blown away between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday. Shanties in a locality nearby were razed in no time. We have no electricity, and with all this destruction, we are really very scared," said Rajendra Gharat, a resident of Nagaon.

The cyclone hit areas near Diveagar in Shrivardhan, 87 kilometres from Raigad, said the district collector of Raigad, Nidhi Choudhary. "Due to the impact of the wind gusts, many trees and electric poles have fallen in Shrivardhan, as well as in Alibaug. Restoration work, including removal of trees blocking the road, has already begun. However it will take us a few days to restore the situation."