Mumbai Police suspends vehicular movement on Bandra-Worli sea link due to Cyclone Nisarga

In a precautionary move to ensure safety and avert any damage due to Cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Police suspended vehicular movement on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday. Mumbai Police also assisted in evacuation and relocation of hundreds of people living close to the coastline.

An alert was sounded in Mumbai in the view of the Cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30pm. Mumbai Police had tweeted around noon, "In light of Cyclone Nisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link."

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh also asked the citizens to take all necessary precautions concerning Cyclone Nisarga. He tweeted, "Mumbai, we have survived several storms together. This cyclone shall pass too. As always, just take all necessary precautions, follow the guidelines and don’t believe in any rumours. Trust only official sources. Take care #TakingOnNisarga."

Meanwhile, police officials also assisted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to evacuate and relocate the residents who stayed along the coastline in weaker structures. Mumbai Police had already issued an order prohibiting movement along the promenades, beaches in the city.

In line with the advisory stated that any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline is prohibited in a bid to prevent the loss of life and property, police personnel also manned the beaches and coastline to ensure no citizen is harmed during the cyclone.