Madhya Pradesh: Businessmen Of Mechanic Nagar Oppose Anti-Encroachment Drive | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Businessmen running their motor vehicle business establishments in Mechanic Nagar are up in arms against the looming threat of the anti-encroachment drive and expressed their displeasure by hitting the streets against the proposed removal.

Expressing their concerns, they asserted that they have running their businesses in Mechanic Nagar for the past 25 years. The affected businessmen contend that their establishments were relocated to Mechanic Nagar by past administrations and that their businesses have thrived in the area. Prominent businessman Sajid Mansoori demanded fair resettlement if any action is to be taken.

Commercial Tax Department is purportedly preparing a plan to take back land located in Mechanic Nagar belonging to it. Mechanic Nagar comes under Pipaldhar village under Pansemal Revenue Department. SDMR Sisodia said that the department received a letter from the Commercial Tax Department, signalling the construction of a building on the land presently utilised by the businesses.

The directive for land demarcation has already been issued. Faced with the looming threat of displacement, businessmen have called upon the government to ensure alternative arrangements before any eviction or land reclamation takes place. Over 50 businessmen are engaged in motor vehicles related works in Mechanic Nagar.