 Madhya Pradesh: Six Get Jail Term For Brutal Attack Over Property Dispute
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Six Get Jail Term For Brutal Attack Over Property Dispute | Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District first-class judicial magistrate Sanjeev Pipladiya sentenced six persons to six months of rigorous imprisonment for a brutal attack over a property dispute in 2017. The accused Jagdish Ambaram (39), Radheshyam (40), Kalyansingh Bagri (56), Kanha Bagri (40), Dharmendra Bagri (32), and Balram Bagri (28) have been sentenced to six months of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, on the basis of a complaint filed by the injured person Vijay, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. As per complaint, Vijay along with brother Ajay, Arun, and mother Shantibai visited Ramnagar to review their plot on June 7, 2017. Jagdish Bagri, who was constructing a house on the plot, allegedly resorted to abusive language when Vijay objected to the construction.

Matters escalated rapidly when Jagdish attacked Vijay with a sharp pointed object, causing severe head injuries. In a shocking turn, Jagdish, supported by people identified as Kanha, Radheshyam, Kalyan, and others, purportedly intensified the assault.

Ajay was reportedly attacked with a sword causing head injuries. Radheshyam attacked Vijay with a stick, inflicting injuries to his neck and waist. Vijay was rushed to Bhoj Hospital for urgent treatment. The court after examining witnesses, found the accused guilty and pronounced the judgement, said district prosecution officer Lalita Brahmin.

