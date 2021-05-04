Madhya Pradesh: Bus carrying 36 passengers during corona curfew seized in Alot tehsil

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): A bus heading to Ralayta village for a wedding with 36 passengers aboard was seized by district administration on Monday. The seizure followed corona curfew that has been imposed in the district.

Nayab Tehsildar Ranu Mal and police station incharge Deepak Shejwar found 36 passengers in the bus (MP13 P1536). When they inquired, they came to know that the bus was coming from a village in Ujjain district and was going to Ralayta village. Permit was also not found with the driver. The bus was seized and a case was registered under Section 144 of Cr PC. The passengers were sent back to homes.

43 people sent to temporary jail, fines imposed

In another case, Nayab tehsildar Ranu Mal and police station incharge Deepak Shejwar sent 43 people to temporary jail on Monday. They violated corona norms. The jail has been set up in government college.

At 2 pm, Ratlam SP Gaurav Tiwari visited temporary jail and advised people there to follow the lockdown norms. Some people were released on bail while many were penalised.