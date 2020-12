Mumbai club raided; Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa, others booked for violating night curfew

Cricketer Suresh Raina, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa were among those booked for violating night curfew after a raid conducted at a club near Mumbai early Tuesday morning.

Sahar police raided Dragon Fly club near Mumbai airport and found violations of night curfew.

According to reports, the raid was conducted at 2:30 am on Tuesday after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

They arrested 27 customers present in the club and seven staff members, the police official said.

A report by Mid-Day mentions that rapper Badshah, who was also present at the club allegedly escaped.

Those arrested were booked under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he added.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state government has declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

According to an official statement, it has also been decided to compulsorily put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the state’s airports from European and West Asian countries.

As per the state government's directive, a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am will be enforced in the financial capital till January 5, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I S Chahal said on Monday.

Essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew, but more than five people cannot assemble at a place during the seven-hour-long period, he said.

With PTI inputs