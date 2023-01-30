Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur water app ready

Representative image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Before the monsoon season, in the district planning for water conservation has been prepared on a large scale and it was named after Jal Mandir Abhiyan.

In order to conserve water, former minister and BJP state spokesperson Archana Chitnis has taken initiative to prepare Burhanpur water app which will be launched after February 9. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also appreciated this initiative and he will also join virtually in the inauguration programme.

According to the planning prepared by the people's representatives in collaboration with the administration, people will take resolution to save water tying the Sankalp Sutra.

Regarding this, in a press conference held on Sunday afternoon, former minister Archana Chitnis said, ‘The water app will be launched after February 9. The house which conserves water will be called Jal Mandir. District panchayat, Burhanpur municipal corporation, Shahpur municipal council, Nepanagar municipality will cooperate in this.

Everyone will be appealed for water conservation on the roof under water harvesting system. During this, Khaknar panchayat president Pooja Dadu said, ‘Efforts will be made to conserve water in gram panchayats. This work will be done under mission mode.’

Company will give pipes without profit

Former minister Chitnis said that pipes are used for water harvesting system. Talks have been held with the pipe company regarding this. They have said that they will provide pipes without any profit. People of 30 villages have also been trained, who will be engaged in the work of water conservation. Sankalp Sutra will be tied to them.

Mayor Madhuri Patel said the municipal corporation makes efforts to make rain water comfortable on the roofs. When someone takes permission for a new building, then the fee is also deposited from him.

During this, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Dubey, Khaknar janpad CEO SC Temne, former mayor Atul Patel and other public representatives, officers and employees were present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated in Burhanpur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)