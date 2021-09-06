Madhya Pradesh: Bungling in Fair price shop ration, case filed

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A police case was registered against a fair price shop on Monday for bungling in ration.

District supplies officer S H Chaudhary said that during inspection it was found that ration worth Rs 4.30 lakh was bungled.

Chaudhay said that an FIR was filed against the fair price shop being run by Jay Bharat Primary Upbhokta Bhandar. He said that complaint of non-distribution of material from ration shop was received and junior supplies officer Rashmi Khambate carried out the inspection.

It was found in the physical verification that 111.50 quintal wheat,100.44 quintal rice, 4.1 quintal salt, 0.51 quintal sugar were found short.

Other irregularities were also noticed during inspection. An FIR has been filed with Deendayal Nagar police station under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act,1955.

