Madhya Pradesh: BSP MLA Ram Bai from Patharia appears for the matriculation exam

Believe it or not, but an MLA from Madhya Pradesh recently appeared for her matriculation exam. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Ram Bai from Patharia in Damoh district recently wrote a paper for the class 10 exam test conducted by the State Open Board.

The examination is going on at the JPV school in Damoh, and when people first saw Ram Bai at the examination centre, they were taken in by surprise since she is perceived to be an extremely articulate legislator.

Many of them even thought, she had come in to take stock of examination arrangements. School principal Ram Kumar Khare said, "The state Open Board examination is going on from December 14 to 29 in which Patharia MLA Ram Bai is also giving her class X exams."

The examination is conducted by the State Open Board for those who did not complete their studies.

Ram Bai has read up to class 8 and now she wants to complete her matriculation. Responding to a question on why she thought about taking the exam now, she said, "I was always anguished by the fact that I could not complete my studies. My daughter understood this pain and asked me to complete my unfinished task. These days, my daughter has become my teacher. I am appearing for the class 10 exam and studying for many hours every day in my attempt to clear it. I've been able to do all this only because of my daughter," she explains.