Madhya Pradesh: 24 hours left to submit documents to confirm admissions in colleges

BHOPAL: Saturday will be the last day for submitting documents for students wishing to get admission in colleges in the state. Students seeking admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in academic session 2020-21 have to submit transfer certificate (TC) and migration certificate to the college. Admission of student will be cancelled if he or she does not submit TC and migration certificate to college on time. Higher education department has issued directions in this regard.

In the fifth round of college level counselling, TC, migration and other documents have to be verified and submitted in the college. The Department of Higher Education has asked for verification of documents in government colleges.

The department had completed the admission process earlier but the documents were not verified. Now, when the admission process is complete, the department has begun physical verification of the documents.