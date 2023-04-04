Madhya Pradesh: Boy thrashed by teachers for dancing on bhajan in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A class X student of Kamla Saklecha Gyan Mandir, Bhanpura reportedly sustained severe injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by two school teachers over some trivial issue.

The incident was reported on March 31, 2023 when teachers Ghulam Khawaja Warsi and Faizan Shaikh caught student Kartik Verma (a resident of Garoth) dancing to tunes of Lord Ram Bhajan during Cheti Festival programme. Angry teachers locked him inside a room started thrashing him. The beating led to severe injuries and rupture in left ear drum.

Members of Sarva Hindu Samaj Organisation accompanied with student’s parents on Tuesday reached Shahid Chowk, Old bus stand and raised slogans against teachers. They also handed over a memorandum addressed to additional SP Mahendra Tarnekar to Naib Tehsildar Savita Rathore demanding prompt action against the accused. They also threatened to launch mass movement if accused not suspended from school. Garoth SHO Kamlesh Singar, Shamgarh SHO Kamlesh Prajapat, members of Hindu organisation were present at protest site. Heavy police force was deployed to prevent any untoward situation. Abhay Kumar Verma, victim’s father accused police of shielding accused.

Additional SP Mahendra Tarnekar said that a complaint was received from student’s family claiming that he was beaten up by teachers. On the basis of complaint, a case was registered against the duo. Police department would take relevant action in the matter, he added.