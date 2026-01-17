 MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In Sailana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In Sailana

MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In Sailana

The MLA called this illegal detention and a violation of human rights. He demanded an immediate police case, a rescue team to bring workers home safely, and payment of their pending wages. Dodiyar demanded that legal action be taken against Arif Khan and others involved. According to the letter, the trapped workers include men from the Banswara and Ratlam districts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In Sailana | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar wrote to Ratlam SP Amit Kumar on Saturday demanding immediate rescue of workers from Madhya Pradesh allegedly trapped in bonded labour in Maharashtra. 

In his letter. Dodiyar claimed that labourers from the state and Rajasthan have been forced to work for nearly two months in Waka village, Nanded district in Maharashtra, without payment. 

The workers are not allowed to go home and face threats of being crushed by machines if they ask for wages, the MLA alleged.

Read Also
India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January...
article-image

The machine owner, Arif Khan from Alwar district in Rajasthan, tells them that food is their only payment. He moves workers from district to district for soybean and pigeon pea harvesting, the letter stated. 

FPJ Shorts
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park
Maharashtra Plans Palliative Care Centres In Every District To Support Patients With Chronic And Incurable Diseases
Maharashtra Plans Palliative Care Centres In Every District To Support Patients With Chronic And Incurable Diseases
When Is The Solar Eclipse In 2026? What Is Significance Of The Day? Is There Something One Needs To Do To Be Safe?
When Is The Solar Eclipse In 2026? What Is Significance Of The Day? Is There Something One Needs To Do To Be Safe?
Mumbai TATA Marathon 2026: Central & Harbour Line Local Trains To Start Early At 2:30 AM | Check Schedule
Mumbai TATA Marathon 2026: Central & Harbour Line Local Trains To Start Early At 2:30 AM | Check Schedule

Workers can only send text messages on specific mobile numbers and are threatened if they try to make phone calls. Their phones will be taken away if they disobey, Dodiyar claimed.

The MLA called this illegal detention and a violation of human rights. He demanded an immediate police case, a rescue team to bring workers home safely and payment of their pending wages. Dodiyar demanded that legal action be taken against Arif Khan and others involved. According to the letter, the trapped workers include men from Banswara and Ratlam district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In...
MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Hints Towards Developing Bhopal Gas Tragedy Epicentre-- Union Carbide Site...
India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January...
India VS New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore's Traffic Diversion Plan Put In Place Ahead Of Match On January...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
Indore Water Tragedy: 'Smart Cities, But No Drinking Water?' LoP Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt's 'New...
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...
MP News: LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Indore To Meet Bhagirathpura Victims; Jitu Patwari Receives Him...