MP News: Rescue Madhya Pradesh’s Bonded Labourers From Maharashtra, MLA Writes To Ratlam SP In Sailana | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar wrote to Ratlam SP Amit Kumar on Saturday demanding immediate rescue of workers from Madhya Pradesh allegedly trapped in bonded labour in Maharashtra.

In his letter. Dodiyar claimed that labourers from the state and Rajasthan have been forced to work for nearly two months in Waka village, Nanded district in Maharashtra, without payment.

The workers are not allowed to go home and face threats of being crushed by machines if they ask for wages, the MLA alleged.

The machine owner, Arif Khan from Alwar district in Rajasthan, tells them that food is their only payment. He moves workers from district to district for soybean and pigeon pea harvesting, the letter stated.

Workers can only send text messages on specific mobile numbers and are threatened if they try to make phone calls. Their phones will be taken away if they disobey, Dodiyar claimed.

The MLA called this illegal detention and a violation of human rights. He demanded an immediate police case, a rescue team to bring workers home safely and payment of their pending wages. Dodiyar demanded that legal action be taken against Arif Khan and others involved. According to the letter, the trapped workers include men from Banswara and Ratlam district.