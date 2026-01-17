 MP News: Protests Outside Susner Hospital As Kin Blame Medical Negligence For Youth’s Death
Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths staged a demonstration outside Susner Civil Hospital on Friday night, following the death of a 20-year-old man allegedly due to the lack of oxygen support and sought a probe into the incident.

According to reports, Gopal, a resident of Itwaria Bazaar, allegedly tried ending his life on Friday. His family rushed him to Susner Civil Hospital where doctors referred him to Agar Malwa District Hospital as his condition was critical. He died during treatment at the district hospital.

Gopal’s family claimed that the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance which was used to rush him to the hospital was empty. They alleged that he was denied oxygen support, which made his condition worse. 

After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. Following the cremation, angry youths gathered at Susner Civil Hospital and raised slogans in protest. 

Susner Civil Hospital’s Chief Block Medical Officer Dr BB Patidar arrived about 30 minutes later and tried convincing the youth to end their protest, but they remained firm on their demands. 

SDM Sarvesh Yadav, SDOP Devnarayan Yadav, tehsildar Rameshwar Dangi, deputy tehsildar Rajesh Shrimal and SHO Kesar Rajput also reached the spot.

Officials appealed for peaceful protest and promised a fair investigation.

